There's a lot of new game footage on display at Tokyo Game Show this week, and on top of all the Square Enix game trailers, the company has now shared another look at Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined.

This game was announced earlier this month and will be coming to the Switch and Switch 2 on 5th February 2026.

Now, at Japan's big gaming event, Square Enix has premiered roughly 17 minutes of live gameplay footage during its stage event. The gameplay is featured between 27:43 - 44:39 (thanks, Gematsu), and while it's all in Japanese, there's still enough footage on display to get an idea of what you can expect.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

If you didn't catch the news earlier this month, Square Enix has also confirmed there's no upgrade path available or planned for the Switch version. So you'll need to buy the title on Switch 2 if you want to play it on this system. The Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (due out next month) also got a trailer yesterday showing off the new underwater region.

Update: Square Enix has also shared roughly 18 minutes of gameplay footage of Octopath Traveler 0 during the same stage event. This title is arriving for Switch and Switch 2 on 4th December 2025. You can see the gameplay on display between the 40:00 - 58:10 mark in the video below: