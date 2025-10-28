Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Shadow Labyrinth is a pretty good game; we should know, we gave it a 7/10 in our review. But many folks have, understandably, criticised it for its often punishing difficulty and stingy checkpoint system.

So, to address this, Bandai Namco has announced update 1.1.0, an upcoming patch that looks to "redesign the play experience and evolve Shadow Labyrinth into a game that more people can enjoy". It will focus primarily on three key areas: difficulty, movement when controlling PUCK, and the checkpoint system.

Here's what the full announcement entails:

First and foremost, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who played this game. Each and every one of your opinions is our greatest_asset and the driving force propelling us forward.



Reflections We developed Shadow Labyrinth aiming for a unique experience: “Wandering the labyrinth, devouring, and evolving.” We sincerely acknowledge the many evaluations of the game we’ve received, along with the numerous opinions shared by our players. Particularly: - Inconvenience of saving / traveling

- Mini-PUCK play control in MAZE sections

- High difficulty These were challenges felt by many players, and we strongly feel they are points the development team must sincerely address. Purpose of the Version Update The upcoming version update is not merely a bug fix or adjustment. Its purpose is to redesign the play experience and evolve Shadow Labyrinth into a game that more people can enjoy. A flexible system allowing players to choose difficulty levels, and improved immersion through comfortable controls and appropriately placed checkpoints. We will build the next update around those core elements. We hope you look forward to the updated version of Shadow Labyrinth.

So while we can't exactly say what "improved immersion through comfortable controls" means, the prospect of difficulty settings and more generous checkpoints will no doubt come as good news to fans.

We'll be sure to keep you up to date on when this new update is scheduled to drop on Switch and Switch 2.