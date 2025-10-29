Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Ever since Viewfinder was first announced for Switch earlier this summer, we've been eager to find out how the award-winning photo puzzle game would hold up on the Nintendo hybrid. Well, today we learned that we don't have long to wait.

Thunderful and Sad Owl Games have announced that Viewfinder will arrive on the Switch eShop on 3rd December, slotting itself into the same week as Metroid Prime 4, Octopath Traveler 0, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Assassin's Creed Shadows and every other game under the sun, it seems.

What's worse, we're very excited to play this one too. Viewfinder sees you adventuring through a trippy land, using photos from your magical camera to alter perspectives and bend the laws of physics.

You want to cross a bridge? Take a photo of a bridge and line it up with your surroundings. You want to bypass a fence? Take a picture of an open space and step through it. It's the kind of gameplay that's difficult to visualise until you see it in action, but the above trailer provides a pretty comprehensive introduction.

Here's a brief game summary and a handful of screens from Thunderful:

In Viewfinder, you take photos, find paintings and sketches, then place them in the world to have them become a fabric of its reality, reshaping the environment around you. This unique mechanic delights in the way it plays with perception, evolving in surprising directions that keep players challenged with every new puzzle they encounter. Along with the game’s engaging puzzles, Viewfinder welcomes you into a vibrant landscape with mysterious origins. Uncover the game’s secrets to find yourself unravelling a story that connects to our ever changing world, human experience and relationships, meaningful and misguided passion for change, and overcoming loss.

Viewfinder picked up award nominations and wins at the BAFTAs, The Game Awards, The Golden Joysticks and more after its release back in 2023, so we're very excited to hear that we won't have long to wait before we finally get our hands on it.

Bring on a busy December!