Just months after the release of WWE 2K25 on the Switch 2, 2K Games has now revealed the title's server shutdown date.

As of 14th March 2027, all online features and services will end for the title. Offline services like Play Now, Showcase MyRISE, MyGM and Universe will continue to be playable.

Scheduled Online Services Retirement Date WWE 2K25: "Online features and services are scheduled to be available until 14th March 2027."

This gives the title a two-year lifespan since its original release for other platforms on 14th March 2025. Based on this, the time frame is even less for Nintendo players as the Switch 2 version was only released on 23rd July 2025. The physical version of this particular entry is also a "code-in-box".

WWE 2K25 is one of many games to join 2K's scheduled online retirement. Ahead of it, 2K will end online services for WWE 2K24 next year on 5th January 2026.

Although the winding down of online services in games doesn't appear to be stopping any time soon, the 'Stop Killing Games' consumer movement has been attempting to challenge the legality of publishers "destroying" certain video games sold to customers by revoking access following the cessation of online support.

Recently, a video game lobbying group in Europe (made up of major players in the game industry including Nintendo, Microsoft and more) put forth an argument that maintaining online support indefinitely could have a "chilling effect on game design" and act as a disincentive to make such games available in particular regions.

You can find out more about this and WWE 2K25 in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.