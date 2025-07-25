WWE 2K25 has finally landed on the Switch 2 this week, and while the experience was expected to match other versions of the game, it seems this isn't entirely the case.

Although community creations are available in the Switch 2 release, as highlighted by IGN, this version "lacks image uploading" and it appears to have caught some wrestling enthusiasts by surprise.

The official game FAQ actually goes into a bit more detail about these restrictions, noting how Switch 2 players won't be able to upload or view custom images from "other platforms". The same page on the game website also includes the following notice:

"Nintendo Switch 2 players will not see Image Uploader based Community Creations from any platform or be able to upload their own"

As you can see below, fans and content creators within this space have shared their frustrations online – with some already speculating about the reasons behind this decision.

Our friends at GoNintendo have also labelled this a "major disappointment" and have reached out to multiple parties to "try and get an answer".





Instead, it relies on a closed-off community creations.

Not sure if this was a Nintendo or 2K decision, but either way, it’s a step backward for… Disappointed to see the Switch 2 version of #WWE2K25 lacks an image uploader and doesn’t support cross-platform community creations.Instead, it relies on a closed-off community creations.Not sure if this was a Nintendo or 2K decision, but either way, it’s a step backward for… pic.twitter.com/575ZMIZHWK July 22, 2025

Apart from this, early impressions suggest the Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25 is a respectable port. We'll be delivering our Nintendo Life review soon, and if we hear any significant developments tied to this story, we'll let you know.