WWE 2K25 has finally landed on the Switch 2 this week, and while the experience was expected to match other versions of the game, it seems this isn't entirely the case.
Although community creations are available in the Switch 2 release, as highlighted by IGN, this version "lacks image uploading" and it appears to have caught some wrestling enthusiasts by surprise.
The official game FAQ actually goes into a bit more detail about these restrictions, noting how Switch 2 players won't be able to upload or view custom images from "other platforms". The same page on the game website also includes the following notice:
"Nintendo Switch 2 players will not see Image Uploader based Community Creations from any platform or be able to upload their own"
As you can see below, fans and content creators within this space have shared their frustrations online – with some already speculating about the reasons behind this decision.
Our friends at GoNintendo have also labelled this a "major disappointment" and have reached out to multiple parties to "try and get an answer".
Apart from this, early impressions suggest the Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25 is a respectable port. We'll be delivering our Nintendo Life review soon, and if we hear any significant developments tied to this story, we'll let you know.
[source support.wwe2k.com, via ign.com, gonintendo.com]
Comments 5
The game runs and looks excellent. The only place I’ve seen issues is in community creation where it slows down and seems to start chugging. I’ll gladly do without CC’s if it means it will run as good as it does and is as feature rich.
I guess it's okay since the most recent patch broke Community Creations for everyone else too.
Hmm... this is kind of odd. I thought this game was so supposed to have full feature parity like the other versions? Thankfully I'm not interested in games like this. Hopefully this isn't because Nintendo is going to be a stickler about user created content going forward. It would be a big shame if the next Animal Crossing didn't have the ability to share custom designs online, but with Nintendo of America's recent obsession with censoring certain kinds of content, it wouldn't surprise me at all. 😞
The question is, who expected it to match other versions? Never expect the expectable from Nintendo!
It's fair to say Nintendo had privacy concerns with image uploading, which is expected from them. Did I just contradict myself? 😛
The physical version of this game is a code in the box release, so it's a no for me. I like being able to trade in my games once I'm done with them.
