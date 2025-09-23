After a cheeky little tease last week, Super Evil Megacorp has today lifted the lid on the next wave of content heading to the TMNT roguelike Splintered Fate — and, brace yourselves, there's quite a lot.

The game will be landing a beefy free content update on 30th September, with a new game mode, fresh levels, a bonus storyline, visual upgrades, and more all arriving as standard. What's more, a new batch of paid DLC will be cropping up on the same day, adding a fresh-faced playable character: Metalhead.

Let's start with those paid extras. Metalhead is Splintered Fate's first full-range fighter, bringing a laser gun and landmines to the game's usual hack-and-slash play style. Aside from the metallic menace, the DLC also includes five new artefacts to beef up your boost options mid-run.

But the real meat comes in the free update. The biggest addition for all players is the new Arcade Mode, which offers a fast-paced way to play through some combat with pals. There are new enemies and locales to get to grips with in this mode, and a new 'Hex and Flex' system that promises to mix up each run for the better (or worse).

The free update also includes a host of fun features like a new artefact, Drone Tools for passive ranged support, a 'Robotics Turtle Power Tree', and the bonus 'Pizza in Peril' storyline, which spins off from the new game mode.

And this is an update, so the dev also promises a bunch of fixes, quality-of-life improvements, balancing adjustments and more. The update notes on the Super Evil Megacorp website even claim that there are some visual improvements to boot. Totally tubular!

All in all, it feels like it might be a good time to give Splintered Fate another go. We had a good time with this radical roguelike when it first arrived on Switch last year, but felt that the natural comparisons to Hades were never going to work in its favour. You can find our full review below.