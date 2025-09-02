With just two days (!) remaining until the launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong on the Switch and Switch 2, Team Cherry has provided one final Kickstarter update to run through a bit of last-minute housekeeping.

Naturally, the update mostly concerns backers who supported the project back in the 19th century, with Team Cherry providing advice on how to ensure the correct delivery of game keys and, more specifically, what Switch 2 owners will need to do to unlock the game's full potential on Nintendo's new console.

In a nutshell, Switch backers will be receiving their codes via email. Those on Switch 2 will then need to download the game itself and an additional free upgrade pack to unlock the enhanced features (i.e. higher frame rates, etc).

Otherwise, backers who have yet to complete their surveys will need to do so soon in order to receive the relevant download key. If you're one of these and you happen to miss the cut-off point tomorrow, then you can still receive your game by reaching out to the team directly. All details can be found on the Kickstarter page linked.

For everyone else, Hollow Knight: Silksong has been priced at $19.99 / €19.99 / ¥2300 and will launch on Thursday, 4th September 2025. Specific release times, as detailed by Team Cherry, will be 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 11PM JST.