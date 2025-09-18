Super Mario's 40th anniversary is now underway and Nintendo's been promoting it with all sorts of announcements and reveals.

Next month Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is returning for Switch and as part of this, Nintendo's announced a new wave of icons. It features a bunch of characters from this particular universe including Mario, Rosalina, and more.

The first wave gets underway on 25th September, with the second wave following on 1st October and the final wave scheduled for 8th October. Each these icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points, with borders and backgrounds priced at 4 Platinum Points each.