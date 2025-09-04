We still have a couple of months to go before Octopath Traveler 0 lands on Switch 2, but Square Enix has lifted the specs lid early, so we all know what to expect from a performance and resolution standpoint.

The info was shared in a new update to the game's Japanese website (thanks for the heads up, Nintendo Everything), in which the dev posted an info table containing everything you need to know about the game on all platforms.

Fortunately, things are looking rather good for those with the latest Nintendo hardware. The Switch 2 version of the game will run at up to 60fps, with a 1920x1080 resolution. The Switch 1, on the other hand, keeps things slightly lower and will play at up to 30fps / 1280x720p. The site doesn't currently specify any handheld/docked discrepancies, so we might have to wait until release to see the differences in action.

Another interesting addition to the performance table is the row that specifies how each version will fare in the game's town builder mode. The Switch 2 will allow up to 400 buildings to be placed in one area, while the Switch 1 edition will only allow up to 250.

For those wondering, this puts the Switch 2 version on the same level as the Octopath Traveler 0 PS4 release. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will muster up to 120fps at 3840x2160, with the opportunity to customise town with up to 500 buildings, while the Series S boasts 120fps at the slightly lower 1920x1080p with the same 500-buildings option.

It's always nice to get an idea of these numbers early, and the boosted frame rate and resolution should make the Switch 2 version play like a dream if the former runs smoothly — heck, look at how wonderful the first two games appeared on Switch 1.

Octopath Traveler 0 will launch on Switch 1 and 2 on 4th December. Square Enix has announced that there are no plans for an upgrade path between the two, and the S2's physical will arrive as a Game-Key Card (because of course it will).