What's your dream Pokémon LEGO set?

I'm game to splash the cash on just about any Pokémon set LEGO can think of, but if there's one that I'd really like to get on my shelf, it would be a Pokédex.

I don't mean 151 mini-sets for me to neatly lay out in numerical order (I totally do mean that too), no, I'm talking about the Pokédex that you see Trainers whip out to scan Pokémon in the anime. It's changed shape a few times over the years, but I'm picturing the classic hinged model, complete with a little display screen and pressable buttons à la NES and Atari LEGO sets.

Just think how neat that little red box would look on the shelf! The set could even come with little translucent 'screens' for you to insert into the model as if it's displaying info on a select Pokémon! Oh, or it could work like the 2-in-1 Deku Tree set and give you the bricks to build two different generations of Pokédex appearances — the flippy OG model and the sliding one from the X & Y era, maybe!

Okay fine, if that all sounds like too much then I guess I'll have to empty my bank account on a range of LEGO Poké Balls *whips out world's smallest violin*...

Entire Towns - Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I've never been particularly fond of Lego sets based on anthropomorphic characters; I just think they look a bit weird. So like the recent Mario Kart set and indeed most of the Super Mario range, the thought of Lego based on Pikachu, Mewtwo, Charizard, and whoever else makes me feel a bit iffy.

I'd personally love to see cute dioramas based on specific towns from the earlier games (i.e. Red and Blue/Gold and Silver). The grid-based setup of those initial generations would translate wonderfully to Lego, but then there's also a big opportunity to spruce things up a bit and inject some elements from the remakes into their designs.

If I had to pick one specific town, then it would probably be Goldenrod City. It's got unique buildings, a nice body of water, and a few clusters of trees to mix things up a bit.

If Lego wants to go wild, then I wouldn't say no to a replica of New Island from The First Movie. A bit ambitious, perhaps, but Lego has certainly produced more complex structures in the past.

Pokémon Center - Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Gosh, what wouldn't I want? Look, I know the 'mons are the draw and all, but I'd love to see some iconic buildings, personally.

Specifically, I'd love a Pokémon Center. Sure, that's essentially a hospital, but imagine getting little mini figures of Chansey and Blissey and other little creatures, with Nurse Joy and perhaps even a Trainer or three. An upstairs section from where you used to trade your Pokémon. Some extra little flourishes. It could be adorable.

If we want to go a little more traditional and assume we'll just get a bunch of Pokémon, I think Rotom would be such a fun one. You can build any of its forms from, so I could have a little Lego Washing Machine on my shelf. C'mon, the idea sounds amazing, right?

Alternatively, combine buildings and Pokémon and have Duraludon build. Genius.

Region Maps & Game Boy Carts - Gavin Lane, Editor

Although this will be the first time a wild Pokémon appeared in the world of Lego, Mega Bloks has been turning out block-based Pocket Monsters for years, which is important to note. It'll be very interesting to see what Denmark's finest can deliver that Canada couldn't.

Ollie mentioned towns, but I'd prefer region maps littered with microscale Pokémon in appropriate spots. In fact, microscale is the only hope most of us would have of completing a Pokédex from any region, let alone the 1000+ monsters in existence. I'd love to have a map of a region and be able to mark out where specific 'mon can be found.

I'd also like to see some sort of compatibility with the upcoming Game Boy set. A cart you could plug in would be obvious, but a little battle screen moc-up to attach to the screen would make for a great display piece.

We're sending those wishes off to Ho-Oh, but which is your favourite? Were you thinking along the same lines as us or do you have any other ideas? Let us know the Pokémon LEGO set you'd most like to see in the following poll then take to the comments to keep the wishlist growing.