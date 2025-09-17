Curse of the Dead Gods is an excellent roguelike in the now-classical Hades vein, one that earned itself a lovely 8/10 from us back when it released, and Passtech Games' follow-up to that cracker, Ravenswatch, is also quite the banger itself, sitting pretty as it currently is on a very nice score of 84 on Metacritic.

Think Hades but with heroes, villains and settings plucked from twisted versions of the fairytales of your youth, and you're pretty much there. It's a goodie from a team with a good track record, in short, and today it's getting a free update called Hourglass of Dreams.

Here are some quick details from the press blurb:

"In Ravenswatch, there is a constant intangible threat: time management. Defenders of the world of Reverie have 3 days and 3 nights (18 minutes) per level before the Master Nightmare awakens. The Hourglass of Dreams update has a significant impact on each run, as it allows players to earn additional rewards by completing a level ahead of schedule. The faster the heroes challenge and defeat the Master Nightmare, the greater the rewards. Conversely, they can now decide to take their time to explore the level further and try to strengthen themselves as much as possible, up to 3 minutes after the Master Nightmare awakens. But this additional time comes at a heavy price: depending on its duration, the boss becomes increasingly formidable, with exponentially increased damage and health points!"

The free update also includes character rebalances, more environments, new side activities and quests, with something called the Leprechaun's Cauldron, a Jack and the Beanstalk challenge and more besides!



Playing Ravenswatch? Looking forward to checking out this update? Let us know!