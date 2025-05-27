Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Nacon and Passtech Games have just announced that their well-reviewed isometric roguelike, Ravenswatch — which is currently sitting on a very healthy 84% (PC) over on Metacritic — will receive some lovely (or should that be lovestruck?) Romeo & Juliet DLC for free today. Now that really is true love.

It launched on Switch back in January and we don't have a review of the base game, unfortunately, but judging from the word of mouth on them there streets, it seems this is one Hades tribute act that's a cut above the rest. Of course, given that Passtech developed the astoundingly good Curse of the Dead Gods, that's not really a big surprise.

Ravenswatch is set in a fairy-tale world, so you've got a bunch of unlockable characters (Little Red Riding Hood, Beowulf, Pied Piper and the like) in there to play as, with up to four people in co-op, and they all control differently and even have synergy powers, giving things plenty of variety. The core loop then sees you battle it out across lush environs, killing and collecting items whilst on a very strict timer.

You'll never have enough time to collect or kill everything, and therefore you'll need to strategise on each run, grabbing what you need to make you stronger and wasting time on bigger (and more rewarding opponents) when you need the extra coin. It certainly sounds intense.

This new slice of DLC, which you can watch the trailer for above, sees the doomed lovers arrive on the scene thanks to a deal made with the Baba Yaga that's given them a reprieve from death. However, you can never get out of these things quite so easily, and so the pair are fused together, connected in some interesting ways that have knock-on effects in combat. The press release explains:

"The direct repercussion of this curse is expressed in the game: when played cooperatively, Romeo's final death means Juliet's demise, and vice versa.

However, playing as a duo gives them the opportunity to help each other by transferring life points, thus saving their lover from agony. What's more, some of their offensive skills can resonate with each other: Romeo's rose can explode from Juliet's shot, they can swap places or, with the right coordination, wreak havoc on the battlefield with their ultimate skill Dance with Me, which inflicts heavy damage on any enemy they hit while waltzing. Romeo and Juliet can also be played separately, their skills adapting to solo play. Players can experiment independently with Romeo's fencing skills or Juliet's marksmanship."

Sounds interesting (and a bit twisted), to the point that this writer may have to play the game. What is a backlog without more logs, anyway?

Have you played Ravenswatch? Interested in grabbing the DLC? Let us know!