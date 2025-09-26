Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Okay, this might be one of the most genius marketing collaborations ever: the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (better known as CMLL) has teamed up with The Pokémon Company to promote Pokémon Legends: Z-A in the best way possible — a Mexican wrestling event (thanks, VGC!).

The Noche de Leyendas (literally Night of Legends) was a match to the "death" between Team Hawlucha — consisting of Místico, Máscara Dorada and Titán — and Team Machamp — made up of Volador Jr., Hechicero and Bárbaro Cavernario.

Wrestlers donned a variety of Pokémon-inspired costumes. A few of the ones we've spotted are Togepi, Arcanine, and Sylveon, but the headline act of course were Hawlucha and Machamp. And all the action takes place in a Pokémon stadium-style ring.

The entire 2 hours 30 minutes are worth watching whether you're a fan of wrestling or not; it's such a fantastic display of showmanship and drama. Plus, it's just good Mexican Wrestling, all wrapped in a Pokémon package.

This event was announced way back when Mega Hawlucha was unveiled about a month ago. Honestly, it's the perfect way to promote both the new Mega, the CMLL, and the upcoming Switch and Switch 2 game.

Don't forget, we've recently spent even more time checking out Legends Z-A, so make sure to check out our hands-on preview.

What do you think of the Noche de Leyendas event? Let us know down below!