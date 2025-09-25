Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Panzer Dragoon Zwei: Remake is alive and well, and currently playable at Tokyo Game Show 2025. And while the press (and eventually public) are going hands-on with the game, publisher Forever Entertainment has shared the gameplay footage for the upcoming remake for the first time.

That's... kind of amazing, given that Zwei: Remake was announced back in 2018. Forever Entertainment has basically been radio silent on it since then, though Panzer Dragoon: Remake and various Front Mission Remakes have been released since then.

Anyway, for those who have played the 1996 Sega Saturn rail shooter Panzer Dragoon II Zwei, things will look pretty familiar, though everything has been given a new lick of paint.

The footage is all from Episode 2, the name of the second stage of the game, featuring combat mostly from the ground (there is plenty of flying in game, so don't worry).

Some comments on the video do share some concerns, such as the size of the dragon's wings and the design of the boss at the end. And Forever Entertainment doesn't exactly have the best track-record, with the first game's remake getting an average review from us. Still, we're glad this sequel is still kicking and we hope to see more of it very soon.

Panzer Dragoon Zwei: Remake is coming to Switch at some point — there's no release date yet, but we'll be sure to tell you all about it as soon as we know.

