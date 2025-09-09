Forever Entertainment has announced that Panzer Dragoon Zwei: Remake will be playable at this year's Tokyo Game Show 2025 event.

The game was originally announced all the way back in 2018 alongside the remake of the first game. The latter launched in 2020 and wasn't quite the slam dunk that many hoped it would be, with the sequel then languishing for several years.

It's back, though! And while no release date has been provided at the time of writing, we can at least seek comfort in the fact that, yes, it's real and it's coming. We can't imagine a release will be too far off, as Forever Entertainment has already confirmed that it'll be priced at $24.99.

Here's a look at the key features: