The 'Switch 2' rumours have only got louder in recent months and now some Nintendo filings have added fuel to the fire.

New ideas and designs from Nintendo, which were originally filed by the video game giant on 11th November 2022, have been discovered on the 'World Intellectual Property Organization' website.

They've just been shared publically earlier this week on 26th October 2023 and the one that's sent a lot of Nintendo fans into an instant frenzy is a "dual-screen, detachable device" that kind of resembles a 3DS. You can see the concept above and below and read the full description:

"This electronic apparatus comprises a first device and a second device. The first device and the second device can be detachably attached to each other. The first device has a first surface, and a first display and a first connection unit which are positioned on the first surface. The second device has a second surface, a second display that is positioned on the second surface, a second rear surface that is on the reverse side from the second surface, and a second connection unit that is positioned on the second rear surface. The second connection unit can be connected to the first connection unit in a first orientation or in a second orientation that is the reverse from the first orientation. When in a first connection state in which the second connection part has been connected to the first connection part in the first orientation, the second rear surface is positioned so as to cover the first display. When in a second connection state in which the second connection part has been connected to the first connection part in the second orientation, the second rear surface is positioned so as not to cover the first display."

Some of the other Nintendo filings appear to make reference to a system fan, buttons and how the screen attaches to the device. Keep in mind that applications like these ones as well as patents don't necessarily guarantee some sort of follow-up news or product in the future. Companies, including Nintendo, often do this simply to protect their own concepts.

It's worth mentioning a dual-screen device hasn't been a talking point in any recent rumours related to a supposed 'Switch 2'. In fact, the most recent rumour in September suggested a successor to the Switch had been shown to select developers during this year's Gamescom. In addition to this were claims there was a tech demo of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 4K, 60 fps.