Nintendo is continually growing its business in all sorts of ways, and today it's announced the establishment of a new local entity located in the Republic of Singapore.

According to the official press release, Nintendo Singapore Pte. Ltd. was established last week on 26th September 2025 and aims to accelerate the growth of the company in Southeast Asia. It will be led by managing director, Takhiro Miura.

"Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Japan, President and Representative Director: Shuntaro Furukawa; hereinafter “Nintendo”) hereby announces that on September 26, 2025 it established Nintendo Singapore Pte. Ltd., a new local entity in the Republic of Singapore with the aim of accelerating Nintendo’s business in Southeast Asia."

The same announcement also mentions how Nintendo is considering establishing a local entity in the Kingdom of Thailand to accelerate business in this location.

This follows the launch of the Switch 2, with sales of the new system already off to a flying start. In less than a week, the unit sold over 3.5 million units worldwide, and as of the end of the first month, the device had already sold more than 6 million units.