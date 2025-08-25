Nintendo has announced plans to open the Nintendo eShop in Taiwan next month, on 9th September 2025 (thanks, GoNintendo!)

Previously, fans would have had to visit the eShop in either Japan or Hong Kong, but with a dedicated Taiwanese storefront, they'll have a much easier option.

In the announcement (translated by Google), Nintendo stated that fans will be able to "enjoy a more convenient and enriched gaming experience" and that "specific service content will be announced separately in the near future".

It's yet another step in Nintendo's expansion into the Taiwanese market. The Big N opened up a new subsidiary, Nintendo of Taiwan, in February 2025, and the company has been running operations since 1st April this year.

Not only that, but Nintendo even opened a Flagship Store in the Xinyi district in Taipei in April, too. Given the company's rapid growth in Taiwan, and after its line-up at the 2024 Taipei Game Show, it seems like its presence will just keep expanding.

