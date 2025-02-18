While it was formally established last week, Nintendo has today revealed its newest Taiwanese subsidiary, creatively called 'Nintendo of Taiwan'.

The branch was formed on 10th February and is set to take over Nintendo operations in the region from 1st April (the start of the new fiscal year).

In an announcement post on the Nintendo Hong Kong website (translated via Google), the company stated that the subsidiary was established to "further strengthen our business base in the Taiwan market and improve the quality of customer service". The subsidiary will be based in Taipei and will "continue to promote business development in accordance with the Nintendo Group's business philosophy," the company continued.

Nintendo closed its old Taiwanese subsidiary, 'Nintendo Phuten', back in 2014, with Nintendo Hong Kong taking control of the region's operations in the years since.

With the growing market, the (re)establishment of Nintendo of Taiwan makes a lot of sense. Nintendo went all-out at last year's Taipei Game Show, pulling in the crowds with a massive Switch booth. The city has also been lucky enough to land a Nintendo pop-up store in the past, selling the kind of exclusive merch that we in Europe can only dream of getting our mitts on.