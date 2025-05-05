Last weekend, Nintendo formally opened a lawsuit against accessory manufacturer Genki following the Switch 2 "leak" at this year's CES. We saw Nintendo's side of the story in the initial court documents, and now, Genki has released a statement confirming that the team is "taking it seriously and working with legal counsel to respond thoughtfully" (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).

In the post on Twitter from Team Genki, the accessory manufacturer stated that it "can't comment in detail" on the matter, though it is continuing to make preparations to fulfil orders and showcase products at the upcoming PAX East. "We're proud of the work we've done, and we stand by the quality and originality of our products," the company noted.

While the team promised to "share more when we can," the focus still seems to be on "doing what we do best: building gear for gamers".

You'll find the full statement and the original tweet below:

A Note from the Genki Team

You may have seen that Nintendo recently filed a lawsuit against us. We’re taking it seriously and working with legal counsel to respond thoughtfully. What we can say is this: Genki has always been an independent company focused on building innovative gaming accessories for the community we love. We’re proud of the work we’ve done, and we stand by the quality and originality of our products. While we can’t comment in detail, we’re continuing preparations to fulfill orders and showcase our newest products at PAX East this week. We’re grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received so far. We’ll share more when we can, but for now, we’re staying focused on doing what we do best: building gear for gamers.

—Team Genki

A Note from the Genki Team



You may have seen that Nintendo recently filed a lawsuit against us. We’re taking it seriously and working with legal counsel to respond thoughtfully.



What we can say is this: Genki has always been an independent company focused on building innovative… — GENKI (@GenkiThings) May 4, 2025

In Nintendo's court documents, the company claims that Genki infringed on its trademarks after it "demoed and promoted unauthorized purported mockups and renderings of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its accessories". This, Nintendo claims, was "designed to capitalize on and appropriate the public's anticipation for the release of Nintendo's next-generation console".