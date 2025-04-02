Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

Accessory manufacturer Genki – which became infamous for its Switch 2 teases earlier this year – is hosting its own 'Direct' presentation later today at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST / 2am AET (Thursday), promising roughly just one minute of accessory reveals for the Nintendo Switch 2.

At first, we thought this was some elaborate April Fool's joke, but it seems that it's merely a fun way for Genki to present its wares after the upcoming Switch 2 Direct from Nintendo. A link is attached to the video that takes you to the 'NS2 Accessories' page on Genki's website, but it's currently empty at the time of writing.

Needless to say, we reckon we'll be seeing products such as Joy-Con grips, carry cases, screen protectors, and maybe even a Bluetooth controller or two.

Either way, the flood gates are about to open, and you can bet that Genki won't be the only brand looking to promote its Switch 2 accessories once Nintendo is done with its highly-anticipated Direct. Speaking of which, we'll have our live blog going up at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 2pm CEST / 10pm AET, with the presentation itself kicking off one hour later. Be sure to join us, if you can.