Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Dragami Games has announced that its mecha strategy title, Relayer Advanced Definitive Edition will launch for Switch 2 on 25th September. By Jove, that's today!

Relayer Advanced, which sees you assume the role of Starchildren in a battle against the alien Relayer, has already seen release on various other platforms since its debut back in 2022, and this snazzy new Switch 2 version comes complete with all previously released DLC and spin-off story content.

If you're unfamiliar, the 'Advanced' version is a souped-up take of Relayer from March 2022 (the Advanced rejig launched the following October), which sits with a Metascore of 77. So, if you like SRPGs featuring big robots leathering chunks out of each other in space (and let's face it, who doesn't?), then it seems there's gonna be plenty of faces to get busy leathering for you.

Here's some further info from the game's PR blurb, plus some screenshots:

Players will command the "Stellar Gear" unit that the Starchildren board and battle against the "Relayer" forces. On stage, players will lead their troops to victory by making full use of such strategic systems as "Hate," which quantifies how easily enemies target you, "Skills" specific to jobs and characters, "Backstab," which launches pincer attacks, and "Big Bang," a special move. This is the complete version that includes the main game as well as all previously released DLC. Command a unit of "Stella Gear," humanoid weapons created using the technology of an ancient galactic civilization, and defend Earth from invasion by the mysterious lifeforms known as "Relayer." There are a total of approximately 100 cutscenes that are played when units battle each other. The stage maps are also rendered in high-quality full 3D. There is also "Hate," which indicates how likely you are to be targeted by the enemy, a wide variety of skills, and special attacks such as the pincer attack "Backstab" and the special move "Big Bang."

As well as all of the above tweaks, the game also includes a full English dub alongside its Japanese vocals. Hooray!

There's no pricing on Nintendo's US site just yet, but in the UK it'll set you back £29.50.

Interested in Relayer Advanced Definitive Edition? Played the series before on other platforms? Be sure to let us know!