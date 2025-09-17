EA Sports has dropped a huge new update for the recently released Madden NFL 26. The September 17th patch introduces a large number of fixes, adjustments, and other bits and bobs to a game that does a very solid job of bringing the full Madden experience to handheld - so long as you can take the frame rate hit.

Focusing in on highlights here, this patch (which brings the game to version 1.7) brings defensive adjustments in the midfield that should make runners a little easier to catch, whilst a new mechanic that's been brought over from EA's College Football franchise allows you to make your own default pass protection system to suit your chosen coach philosophy. Audio and visual effects, some quirky animations and other bugs also see fixes.

You can check out the full, and very long, patch notes over at EA's site, but here are some highlights for your perusal:

Gameplay

Pass Blocking

Added a new Coaching Adjustment option allowing you to set your default pass protection scheme—choose from Base, Empty, Half Left, Full Left, Half Right, Full Right or Default.

Enhanced QB Contain logic to ensure defenders contain more effectively

Run Game

Fixed an issue allowing a short, artificial speed boost to the ball carrier when using Truck in open space (Air Truck).

Passing Game

Increased the minimum for ‘stemmed down’ routes from 1 yard to 3 yards.

Pass Coverage

Added a new Coaching Adjustment setting to set the safeties depth at 16 yards.

Updated hook-defender depth with underneath coverage adjustment to play at 5 yards of depth to be in better position to play short routes like drag routes.

Animation & Visuals

Adjusted Small Agile Back hit stick animations to look more realistic and grounded.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing defenders to warp back to their feet when mid-lunge in tackling.

Fixed an issue allowing late hurdle attempts to cause missed tackles.

Franchise

Fixed an issue where certain Players would be playing out of position

Superstar Mode

Fixed an issue where Season stats were not accessible

Adjusted QB Combine drills

Resolved an issue where selected Gear would appear on the wrong uniform

Stability & Disconnects

Fixed multiple soft locks in NUX scenarios, Field Pass purchases, and Preseason Events.

Addressed crashes when loading into Squads crossplay sessions with multiple PC players.

Corrected disconnects during ready-up transitions in H2H and Squads lobbies.

Resolved desyncs in 6v6 and Sick Six modes.

Audio

New music added: Limp Bizkit - “Morgan Wallen”

Fixes for various issues: in-game commentary firing improperly, stadium music adjustments, SFX volume adjustments, mix adjustments for the Halftime Show, & a fix for unintended audio dropouts when adjusting unrelated volume sliders.

UI

Fixed crash when entering Custom Playbooks

Fixed issue with avatar portraits not showing in the Halftime Report

Art

Added additional NFL Player & Coach Likeness Heads

Indeed, a glance over to the game's forums in the wake of the news of this update, and players seem very happy with the laundry list of changes in the patch notes, most of which have been in response to feedback. So well played there, EA.

In our 8/10 review, we said Madden NFL 26 is "a very solid port of one of the best outings for this franchise in recent memory. Yes, you'll need to get used to a drop in the frame rate to 40fps on Switch 2, but it's a reasonable downgrade in order to get this type of game running as well as it does on a portable machine."