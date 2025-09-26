Lost in Cult has unveiled the next game in its beautiful EDITIONS line — the series of specially-curated limited editions that debuted back in May. And it's the adorable papercraft puzzler, Paper Trail.

Developed by Newfangled Games, Paper Trail is a cute little puzzle game where all the solutions involve folding paper to create pathways and solutions. We absolutely loved it when it launched back in May 2024, and we're so glad to see it get a rather gorgeous limited edition.

Like the rest of the EDITION releases, Paper Trail will come with a custom collectible mailer box, a developer interview and essay booklet, slip case artwork from Moy Lee, a gorgeous poster, a colour-thematic inner slipcase, four art cards, an authenticity card, and a second poster with unique artwork and checklist on the back.

Pre-orders are open now, and you can bag this one for £59.99 (or your regional equivalent, plus shipping).

So far, EDITIONS has been on a roll with its wonderful physicals of hit indie titles.The most recent releases, prior to Paper Trail, were Arco and Norco (the latter isn't on Switch; one day, we hope!). Plus, the company has repeatedly committed itself to game preservation, partnering with DoesItPlay.

Marketing Director at Lost in Cult Ryan Brown has spoken with us about the issue, and with yesterday's announcement, reiterated the pledge that "We test all of our Nintendo Switch physicals on the Switch 2, ensuring they also run fine on there, too" to ensure that no release requires the internet to start playing.

Have you played Paper Trail? Will you be grabbing this new physical release? Let us know in the comments.