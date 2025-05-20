Lost in Cult has confirmed that its upcoming physical games label will kick off with three tantalising titles; two of which will be available on the Switch.

The three games are Thank Goodness You're Here, The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow, and Immortality (PS5). All will be available mass market via standard editions, but Lost in Cult is also releasing a line of limited editions known as, uh... 'EDITIONS'.

Lost in Cult is striving to ensure that its 'EDITIONS' releases remain consistent in terms of content, with each containing the following:

Exclusive outer slipcase with original commissioned artwork.

Variant cover for the retail case inside.

Developer signature card and a set of art cards.

Fold-out poster and collector’s checklist.

Custom sticker.

A prestige booklet edited by acclaimed Edge Magazine alum Chris Schilling, including developer interviews and analytical essays.

All-new artwork across packaging and even the mailer box - with three designs rotated seasonally.

The limited editions will be available exclusively on the Lost in Cult website, with quantities typically measuring between 1,000 and 5,000. As for the confirmed games so far, Thank Goodness You're Here and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow will be limited to 3,000 copies each on Switch. Immortality will be limited to 1,500 copies on PS5.

Again, it's worth reiterating that if you're not interested in all the extra bits and bobs, standard editions will be made available at retailers in partnership with PM Studio. So if you're keen to pick up more physical editions on the Switch, this new venture from Lost in Cult will be worth keeping an eye on. The good news is that the firm has stated its intention to release every potential Switch 2 game fully on the cartridge – no Game-Key Cards here.

We'll be sure to keep a close eye on future developments and new announcements from Lost in Cult. That said, if you're a fan of physical games, this is certainly good news in what has no doubt been a trying time for the medium in recent months.