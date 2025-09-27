Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Last month Bethesda and retro specialists Nightdive Studios announced the return and shadow drop of Heretic + Hexen - a "definitive re-release" of the classic spell shooters.

Now, much like the re-releases of DOOM and Quake, this latest package has now received its first major update. As explained on the Slayers Club website, Update 1 introduces a variety of new features, gameplay changes, fixes, and modding improvements, and has been made available across all platforms.





Here's the full rundown of what you can expect:

New Features

Heretic: Added original game's Firemace placement randomization (albeit with 100% spawn chance instead of the original's 75%)

Added option to disable cutscene subtitles in Accessibility menu

Added option to restore original two-button press behavior when selecting inventory items

Added option to restore original behavior where flying forward or backward will keep you at the same height, regardless of looking up or down

Added option to disable weapon animation smoothing

Added 'look up', 'look down', and 'center view' key bindings

Allow use of more buttons to advance through intermission text screens

Gameplay Modifiers menu is now accessible from episode and player class screens, instead of just difficulty selection

Changes

Hexen: Buffed Bloodscourge damage and adjusted autoaim behavior to work better with large crowds of enemies

Hexen: Slightly increased attack speed of Timon's Axe

Hexen: Decreased Quietus mana usage from 14 of each type to 10

Hexen: Slightly increased Wraithverge mana usage from 18 to 20

Hexen: Improved smoothness of weapon attack animations for the weapons: Timon's Axe, Hammer of Retribution, Mace of Contrition, Wraithverge, Sapphire Wand, and Bloodscourge

Improved smoothness of weapon raise and lower animations

Disable menu ambience if music soundtrack is set to None

Fixes

Automap now scrolls at a consistent speed regardless of screen resolution

Automap now zooms more quickly when using a mouse wheel

Strafe left and right keys will now cancel each other out to match original game behavior

Monsters can no longer be pushed off ledges by player weapon attacks

Triggers can no longer be skipped in certain circumstances when sliding along walls

Enemy missiles will no longer fire slightly downward, preventing incorrectly exploding on certain windowsills

Monster melee attacks no longer have infinite height

Multiplayer scoreboards will no longer show zeroed out stats in certain cases

Fixed cases where disabling viewbob would cause weapon sprites to offset incorrectly

Locked door messages will no longer print if door is activated from back side

Fixed strafe modifier key not working for mouse or controller movement

Fixed missing accented glyphs in supported languages when using Classic typeface

Prevented messages at the top of the screen from being stuck after loading certain save games

Heretic: The Chaos Serpent in Faith Renewed will no longer shoot fireballs over the player’s head

Heretic: Gauntlets will no longer push enemies backward

Heretic: Fixed status bar not redrawing correctly on level transition if crossfade option is disabled

Heretic: Shadowspheres will now correctly penalize enemy aiming at the player

Heretic: Fix black box on Firemace sprite

Hexen: Fixed cases where weapon sprites for certain melee weapons (e.g. Cleric Mace) would occasionally jitter

Hexen: Fixed explosions having infinite height

Hexen: Messages for switch sequences in Deathkings will now print properly

Level Changes & Fixes

Heretic: Fixed inconsistent blood floor texture behavior; blood floors will no longer deal damage)

Heretic: Fixed inconsistencies between types of locked door textures to be consistent with original game

Heretic: E1M6: Fixed an instance of overlapping monsters on Hard difficulty

Heretic: E2M1: Removed a few Weredragons in singleplayer, for a bit less grind

Heretic: E2M2: Remove mid-air floating stalactite

Heretic: E2M5: Fixed non-damaging lava sector around yellow key

Heretic: E2M7: Remove unreachable enemies from disabled green key track on easier difficulty modes

Heretic: E3M5: Fixed gargoyles getting randomly stuck on hanging corpses

Heretic: E3M6: Remove out-of-bounds Quartz Flask which caused 100% items being unobtainable

Heretic: E4M2: Fixed softlock caused by skipping triggers for lowering the yellow key pyramid

Heretic: E5M1: Fixed unobtainable secrets; add additional Tome of Power to maze area

Heretic: E5M2: Fixed missing texture on waterfall steps after blue door

Heretic: E5M3: "Pod-walk" and "Barrel-walk" sections are no longer required to reach the non-secret exit

Heretic: E5M5: Fixed unobtainable secrets

Heretic: E5M6: Fixed sky-pillar cutoff when viewing the starting area from the secret ledge outdoors

Faith Renewed: E5M1: Fixed unobtainable secret

Faith Renewed: E1M3: Fixed softlock caused by progressing beyond the green doors without a green key

Faith Renewed: E1M6: Fixed non-lava damaging floor sector

Faith Renewed: E1M7: Fixed unintended skip to yellow key and softlock caused by leaping into firepits near start

Faith Renewed: E1M9: Fixed being able to escape beyond the playable bounds of the map in certain areas

Vestiges of Grandeur: Serpent Temple: Fixed portals to Garden of Medea and Korax's Domain only being usable one time

Vestiges of Grandeur: Korax's Domain: Fixed softlock when choosing incorrectly for the final puzzle switch

Vestiges of Grandeur: Korax's Domain: Fixed co-op shortcut teleporter only being usable one time

Microsoft Store

New Features

Added support for using the Windows virtual keyboard for text inputs

Changes

Removed option for exclusive fullscreen to fix some issues with Game Bar overlays and to allow virtual keyboard to work

Modding Changes

Added warning that the mod uploader is not available when using a controller

Heretic: Added a new non-randomized Firemace actor that can be placed in custom maps

Heretic: Resolved issue where wand start option was not available when launching Heretic mods

Heretic: Removed ambient sound limit

Heretic: Removed D'Sparil boss teleport spot limit

Heretic: Sector type 4 will now visually scroll again

Added WF_AUTOAIMFARTHEST flag for weapons; instructs weapon to priortize the furthest available target for autoaim, rather than the nearest

Added A_MStaffAttackEX (customizable Bloodscourge attack) codepointer

Fix issue when setting playerclass flags in EXDEFS

A_RadiusDamage now has flags for customizing behavior

Added 'endpalette' and 'enddemon' UMAPINFO keys, allowing arbitrary maps to use finales for Heretic Episodes 2 and 3

Fix crash when loading certain old mods that utilize custom textures

Updated order of graphic lumps in IWADs to match the originals, to fix potential HUD display issues in community source ports

Moved UMAPINFO lump for Heretic to heretic_ex.wad, for better compatibility with community source ports

Only evaluate the -warp commandline option on first launch, not when switching games in the game selection screen

