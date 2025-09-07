Earlier this week, Ubisoft began its 30th anniversary celebrations for its famous video game mascot Rayman.

Apart from the news he'll be returning at some point in the future (with work on a new project now underway), Ubisoft is planning to reflect on the character's career with behind-the-scenes information, anecdotes, developer interviews, concept art and "more".

To kick things off, it has shared some concept art for Rayman Legends, which released for the Wii U in 2013 and followed with a Definitive Edition release on the Switch in 2017.

"Return to the Glade of Dreams with these beautiful official Rayman Legends concept artworks. What fun memories do they bring back?"

Ubisoft also mentions how it will be "traveling back in time" to the original Rayman game "in the months ahead".

"We're kicking off our celebration with Rayman Legends and will be traveling back in time to the Rayman 1 in the months ahead."

In some related news, the Ubisoft free-to-play multiplayer Brawlhalla this week launched a limited-time Rayman 30th anniversary celebration - adding a new look for Rayman, themed stages and more. Along with this, one of the rumoured games on the way to the Switch Online N64 app in the future is Rayman 2.