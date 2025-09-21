Team Reptile has announced it will be releasing another Jet Set-style release. Following the launch of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on the Switch in 2023, it has now unveiled its new project Hyperfunk.

The exact name and details are "subject to change". It's targeting a PC and console launch, but specific platforms and the release date haven't been confirmed just yet. Here's the official summary, and above you can check out the teaser trailer:

Team Reptile’s new game is called HYPERFUNK. An extreme trick and graffiti game in which the higher your combo score, the faster you can boost. Follow the story of a crew called MACH10 and compete with the other crews in dynamic style wars or hang out online with friends.

The Steam listing also notes how you'll be able to "meet random online players" and "hang out online with your friends".

In case you missed it, there's also an option in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk that allows you to unlock the framerate. Team Reptile originally shared this detail alongside the Switch 2 launch. Here's the rundown:

Playing Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on Switch 2? Know that there is an option in the game to unlock the framerate up to 60fps named 'Unleash the beast'

Team Reptile is the same team behind the projectile fighter series Lethal League. This reveal follows on from Sega announcing it would be reviving Jet Set Radio alongside multiple other classic IPs.