Developer LilliLandia Games (which sits under Tencent Games) has revealed its first trailer for an upcoming Switch 2 life sim called Animula Nook. Yeah, we're not too keen on the name either, don't worry.

There's no release date for this one yet, but it'll be making an appearance at this week's Tokyo Game Show. The 4-minute long trailer does, however, give us quite a bit to work with, showcasing a whole bunch of CGI cutscenes along with a smattering of Animal Crossing-inspired gameplay. Visually at least, it looks pretty amazing.

What we're not quite to sold on right now is the actual gameplay. It looks a little slow, a little clinical, and there's a lot of information missing from the trailer. Where's the UI, for example? We can see scenes in which the main protagonist is decorating their home and garden, but how exactly is this being translated into gameplay?

We'll reserve judgement for now, because there's a lot that we like about this. Hopefully its appearance at TGS will shed some more light on how the gameplay will actually function.

For now, let's check out the key features:

- Discover a tiny yet immense world: Venture into vibrant landscapes hidden in plain sight. Explore lush, resource-packed houseplant forests, delve into the mysterious depths of a forgotten well, and navigate other awe-inspiring (and sometimes perilous) corners of your home. Every expedition is an adventure, whether you are unearthing rare materials or meeting a new friend. - Collect beyond the ordinary: In this tiny world, sunlight, raindrops, gentle breezes—even forgotten scents—become precious materials waiting to be discovered. Coins, buttons, and other small wonders are scattered throughout the land—each one not just a resource, but a lost treasure waiting for a new purpose. -Build with everyday objects: Milk cartons become charming houses, teacups turn into bustling cafés, and spice jars transform into tiny, glowing shops. Use the objects around you to build, decorate, and customize a miniature haven with unique furniture and personal touches. Start on your desk, then expand your creations across windowsills, cabinets, or even inside a vibrant, living vivarium.

- Befriend the world’s tiny folk: This miniature world is full of life. Meet a delightful cast of residents, from tiny humanoids to whimsical beings you’ve never seen before. Exchange gifts, create memories, and watch as your bonds deepen over time. As you grow closer, their stories will unfold in more personal and surprising ways. With enough care, you might even convince them to move in- just be sure to build them a space they’ll love. - Define yourself in every detail: Customize your character, express yourself creatively, and make the world truly yours. With an endless assortment of outfits, accessories, furniture, and tools, everything you create is a reflection of you. - Convenient creative tools: Bring your ideas to life with intuitive tools that make creativity effortless. Sketch blueprints for builds, dismantle objects into modular components, and see your imagination come to life with ease.

What are your thoughts on Animula Nook so far? Leave a comment in the usual place and let us know.