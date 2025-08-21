NIS America is bringing Ys X: Proud Nordics to Switch 2 in the West in early 2026, the publisher has announced. But, like its other Switch 2 releases in Disgaea 7 Complete and Trails Beyond the Horizon, it'll be a Game-Key Card (as per the store listing).

Now, if you're confused and thinking that Ys X is already out on Switch, you're not wrong — this is an expanded version of the 2023 (2024 in the West) action RPG. Proud Nordics has been out in Japan since 25th July, so we won't have to wait too long.

As well as being a Switch 2 release, meaning there will be a bump in performance and visuals, Proud Nordics adds additional quality-of-life improvements, new mechanics, and new challenges.

But the biggest draw is Öland Island, a brand new map that "seamlessly" adds in new story elements to the game. So it's a much more expanded rerelease than just a 'bump', from the sounds of it.

Here's a rundown of the game from NIS:

Experience Adol and Karja's unforgettable journey across Obelia Gulf with new quality of life improvements, then discover the new story centering around Öland Island, and the mysterious newcomers Canute and Astrid. And once you're ready, challenge yourself in the devious, time-trial dungeon of Muspelheim, where every second counts. Your new adventure awaits! As the definitive edition of this critically acclaimed entry in the Ys series, Ys X: Proud Nordics offers all of the fast-paced combat and enthralling narrative of the original release, with new mechanics, a high-difficulty dungeon, and a brand-new storyline seamlessly integrated throughout the game. After a tense encounter at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol and the proud Norman Karja find themselves bound together by shackles of Mana, and by the looming threat of an undying horde known as the Griegr, who seek to pillage the vibrant Obelia Gulf. Aboard their ship, the Sandras, Adol and Karja gather a trusty crew of friends and allies as they go head-to-head with the Griegr in one unforgettable journey!

We were fans of the original Switch version, despite some issues with the sailing — and we've seen online from those who've played the Japanese release that the boat mechanics have been tweaked in Proud Nordics. So if you haven't yet picked up the game on Switch, maybe hold out for this one.

Are you looking forward to Ys X: Proud Nordics? Let us know in the comments.