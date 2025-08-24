Yooka-Replaylee is due out on the Switch 2 this year, and it appears it will be getting a proper physical release on Nintendo's new hybrid platform.

A new listing has recently popped up on the Canadian website Video Games Plus, and according to the description, the "full game is on the cartridge". Once again, this title is being distributed with the help of PM Studios.





- December 31, 2025 Placeholder Pre-orders are now live on Yooka-Re-Playlee for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X from @PlaytonicGames @PMStudiosUSA at VGP!$69.99CAD / $49.99USD- NSW2 Full Game on Cartridge- December 31, 2025 Placeholder pic.twitter.com/wbgznMWyRR August 23, 2025

Along with this, a new teaser trailer has also been released(via the IGN Gamescom Showcase), with developer Playtonic Games announcing its "next major update" about Yooka-Replaylee will be taking place during The MIX Fall Showcase on 29th August 2025.





Check out the teaser here: We've just unleashed a shiny new teaser during the @IGN gamescom showcase!Our next major update is happening during The MIX Fall Showcase at 9am PST on Friday, August 29th. Start the timer, six days to go! 👀Check out the teaser here: https://t.co/e1JPQgP72l August 23, 2025

In an update earlier this month, PM Studios mentioned how Yooka-Replayee was now "content complete", with a release date announcement coming "soon".