Yooka-Replaylee is due out on the Switch 2 this year, and it appears it will be getting a proper physical release on Nintendo's new hybrid platform.
A new listing has recently popped up on the Canadian website Video Games Plus, and according to the description, the "full game is on the cartridge". Once again, this title is being distributed with the help of PM Studios.
Along with this, a new teaser trailer has also been released(via the IGN Gamescom Showcase), with developer Playtonic Games announcing its "next major update" about Yooka-Replaylee will be taking place during The MIX Fall Showcase on 29th August 2025.
In an update earlier this month, PM Studios mentioned how Yooka-Replayee was now "content complete", with a release date announcement coming "soon".