Cronos: The New Dawn, a fresh new survival horror from Bloober Team, has a new deep dive trailer, giving players a proper look at the story and characters from the upcoming Switch 2 title.

It's looking pretty sweet, and we're particularly intrigued by a character called The Warden, who looks like a cross between Cronos' protagonist and Doom: The Dark Ages' Slayer. Bloober Team states that we'll be meeting "a lot of characters" in the game, and it sounds like the devs have put a lot of focus on telling a human story amongst the blood and gore.

Coming off the back of Silent Hill 2, we're intrigued to see if Bloober Team can continue its winning streak. It's no doubt received some criticism for its storytelling in the past, and Silent Hill was very much the brainchild of Team Silent developers Takayoshi Sato and Hiroyuki Owaku.

Still, we're excited to dive into this one. Up until recently, it was only confirmed for the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but a recent Partner Direct confirmed its existence for the Switch 2, and it'll be launching on 5th September 2025. So less than a month to go!

What are your thoughts on Cronos: The New Dawn so far? Are you planning to pick it up on launch day? Let us know.