Nintendo has already launched a news app this year, and now The Pokémon Company International is following this up with its very own events application for mobile devices.

This new app – officially known as Pokémon Events – is now available on Android and IOS devices and as the name suggests, is "your portal to Pokémon Events".

This app will allow you to keep tabs on upcoming activities, social gatherings, and events in your schedule by logging in with your account (note: a login is required).

This new app rolls out ahead of the Pokémon World Championships 2025, which will be taking place later this month at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California between 15th - 17th August, 2025.

You can find out more about this event on the official Pokémon website, too.

This latest mobile update follows on from the release of the mobile and Switch eShop puzzle title Pokemon Friends. You can find out more about this particular game in our review here on Nintendo Life.