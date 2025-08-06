Japanese automotive manufacturer Honda has unveiled the Pokémon Koraidon motorbike during the Suzuka 8 Hours motorcycle endurance race on Sunday, and uh... Well, it looks about as elegant as you could reasonably expect.

The vehicle is aided by the Honda Riding Assist system, which means it's able to operate and move independently. You can check this out in the video below, but don't expect blistering speeds out of this one. The bike is equipped with stabilisers, presumably to simply keep it upright, but it's moving at an almost laughably slow speed.

Granted, we were never expecting the Koraidon bike to achieve record-breaking speeds, but we definitely had something a little more impressive in mind.

Still, the actual design is pretty cool, but we can't imagine Honda actually making proper production models of the bike anytime soon. It seems this is definitely a one-off to promote Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Switch.