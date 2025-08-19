Nightdive has called on physical distributor Limited Run Games to help out with its latest hard copy release. This time it's for System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster and apart from the standard physical version, there'll also be a classic "Big Box Edition" on offer.

This will be available for Switch, PlayStation 5 and PC and is priced at $69.99 (or your regional equivalent), with pre-orders opening on 22nd August 2025 and closing on 21st September 2025. This package comes with the game, a booklet (for console only), soundtrack, keychain and a double-sided poster. Here's a look:

The standard physical release available for Switch and PS5 will be priced at $39.99, with pre-orders opening and closing on the same date.

Get ready, insects... physical copies of System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster will be available to pre-order through @limitedrungames.com starting August 22! ⚡ 🛒 limitedrungames.com/collections/... — Nightdive Studios (@nightdivestudios.bsky.social) 2025-08-18T19:57:50.856Z

This game originally launched on Nintendo's eShop in July for $29.99 / £23.99, and we thought the remaster was the best way to play this sci-fi horror FPS. If we hear about anything else related to System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster physical release, we'll let you know.