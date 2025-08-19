Nightdive has called on physical distributor Limited Run Games to help out with its latest hard copy release. This time it's for System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster and apart from the standard physical version, there'll also be a classic "Big Box Edition" on offer.
This will be available for Switch, PlayStation 5 and PC and is priced at $69.99 (or your regional equivalent), with pre-orders opening on 22nd August 2025 and closing on 21st September 2025. This package comes with the game, a booklet (for console only), soundtrack, keychain and a double-sided poster. Here's a look:
The standard physical release available for Switch and PS5 will be priced at $39.99, with pre-orders opening and closing on the same date.
This game originally launched on Nintendo's eShop in July for $29.99 / £23.99, and we thought the remaster was the best way to play this sci-fi horror FPS. If we hear about anything else related to System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster physical release, we'll let you know.
"System Shock 2's immersive mechanics will keep you hooked from start to finish, with Nightdive's enhancements and supplemental material providing ample bonus points. Now go play it, insect."