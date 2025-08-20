In case you missed it, it's been announced Pac-Man is joining the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Season Pass.

Pac-Man and the "iconic rival ghosts" will link up with not only Sonic's crew but also characters from other Sega universes and beyond. Apart from this, there will also be a track inspired by Pac-Man's modern and classic arcade-era titles.

All of this is arriving in Sonic CrossWorlds Racing in early 2026. Alongside this, it's been announced there will be a Sonic the Hedgehog DLC pack launching for Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac in late 2025.

Sega has announced it will also be holding an open network test for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds between 29th August and 1st September, with the full game due out next month on 25th September 2025. Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac is out the day after this on 26th September 2025.