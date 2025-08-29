SEGA popped up in the July Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to reveal that Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2 would be brawling their way onto Switch 2 on 13th November. Of course, the former is already available on Switch 1, but this new release promised improved graphics and frame rates, alongside some bonus language options.

The announcement was all well and good, but we haven't seen anything from either game in the month since — and when it comes to titles that are already available on other platforms like these, we're particularly interested to see how they'll run on the fresh hardware. Well, SEGA has the answer.

The publisher recently dedicated roughly 40 minutes of a livestream to showcasing Kiwami and Kiwami 2 Switch 2 gameplay, and both look really rather strong. Now yes, the frame rate displayed in the first game is not quite as "improved" as we were led to believe in the Direct announcement, but perhaps it's just a capture issue? Who knows! Kiwami 2 appears that bit smoother (starting around the 25-minute mark), so let's roll with that example.

Let's not forget that Yakuza 0: Director's Cut slotted itself into nicely into the Switch 2's launch line-up, providing some sweet 4K/60fps goodness to the series' oft-recommended starting place. If Kiwami 1 and 2 can offer more of the same on the console when we get to play the entire thing in November, then we'll be very happy indeed.