Marvelous has recently released a new update for Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma on both the Switch and Switch 2, bringing the game up to version 1.0.5.

It's not a massive one, but there are definitely a few tweaks here that should improve your experience with the game considerably. Heck, we love Woolby, but reducing how often the dude pipes up is a big win in our books.

So without further ado, let's check out the patch notes:

Features

Adds the ability to adjust village farmer behavior in the Options menu. You can now toggle the following tasks on or off: sow seeds, water fields, and harvest crops.

Bug Fixes

Minor bug fixes.

Adjusted the volume of certain lines for Zaza and Woolby in Japanese.

The Sacred Sword can now harvest crops over a wider range.

Added new warp points for Spring Village’s and Autumn Village’s development zones.

Fixed a bug where players could not obtain the Evasive Leg Guards. You can now purchase them at blacksmiths once your village level is high enough.

Fixed a bug where the ema plaque request “The Divine Sword Dance is the Best!” would not be available.

Adjusted the Blade Shard drop rate so you can now obtain them from high-level toad and fallen warrior enemies.

Fixed bugs that halted progression during certain Bonding Quests.

Adjusted the frequency of certain “Woolby” voice lines.

Fixed an issue where player names could not include character names from the game.

Fixed an issue in which certain Bonding Quests and main story quests could not progress.

Fixed an issue in which some Ema Board and Hometown Quests could not be completed.

Other minor fixes including some localisation adjustments.

We reckon Guardians of Azuma is well worth checking out if you haven't done so already. We awarded the game a 9/10 on the Switch and Switch 2, stating that it's "a must-play for Rune Factory fans and would be well-enjoyed by newcomers to the series as well".