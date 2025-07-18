Marvelous has recently released a new update for Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma on both the Switch and Switch 2, bringing the game up to version 1.0.5.
It's not a massive one, but there are definitely a few tweaks here that should improve your experience with the game considerably. Heck, we love Woolby, but reducing how often the dude pipes up is a big win in our books.
So without further ado, let's check out the patch notes:
Features
- Adds the ability to adjust village farmer behavior in the Options menu. You can now toggle the following tasks on or off: sow seeds, water fields, and harvest crops.
Bug Fixes
- Minor bug fixes.
- Adjusted the volume of certain lines for Zaza and Woolby in Japanese.
- The Sacred Sword can now harvest crops over a wider range.
- Added new warp points for Spring Village’s and Autumn Village’s development zones.
- Fixed a bug where players could not obtain the Evasive Leg Guards. You can now purchase them at blacksmiths once your village level is high enough.
- Fixed a bug where the ema plaque request “The Divine Sword Dance is the Best!” would not be available.
- Adjusted the Blade Shard drop rate so you can now obtain them from high-level toad and fallen warrior enemies.
- Fixed bugs that halted progression during certain Bonding Quests.
- Adjusted the frequency of certain “Woolby” voice lines.
- Fixed an issue where player names could not include character names from the game.
- Fixed an issue in which certain Bonding Quests and main story quests could not progress.
- Fixed an issue in which some Ema Board and Hometown Quests could not be completed.
- Other minor fixes including some localisation adjustments.
We reckon Guardians of Azuma is well worth checking out if you haven't done so already. We awarded the game a 9/10 on the Switch and Switch 2, stating that it's "a must-play for Rune Factory fans and would be well-enjoyed by newcomers to the series as well".