Nintendo has wrapped up its Direct presentation for Kirby Air Riders and has subsequently revealed the official box art for the title on Switch 2.

Launching on 20th November 2025, the box art isn't really anything surprising; it's basically a variation of the main key art we've seen since the initial Switch 2 Direct back in April. Still, it looks lovely! Like most major Nintendo games these days, it's likely there won't be any regional differences for this one.

Dammit Nintendo, you gotta make Box Art Brawl difficult, huh...?

We jest. It's fine. Anyway, here's the box art! BEHOLD!

Meanwhile, for those looking to purchase the game on the eShop, you can expect it to take up a total of 25GB on your Switch 2 storage.

As for the price, it'll cost $69.99 in the US and £58.99 in the UK. It's not currently known whether the physical edition will be more expensive, but we'll let you know as soon as we can.