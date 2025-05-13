The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers include mouse capabilities which opens the new system up to even more games. We've already seen how third-party titles like Civilization VII will support this feature when the new device arrives this June, and it seems other developers are just excited.

Speaking to RPG Site recently, Nightdive's CEO Stephen Kick noted just how big the added mouse feature is as a lot of his studio's games are obviously "intended to be played" this way:

"When I saw the mouse support for Switch 2, that was kind of what went through my mind as well. It was like, oh boy, a lot of our games, that’s how they were originally intended to be played. So it would be great just to even have that option."

He's also mentioned how he would love to get the System Shock Remake on Nintendo's platforms at some point - with the second game coming to the Switch next month. And just imagine mouse support in both of these titles!

While the Switch 2's mouse controls haven't had the biggest reception, they're certainly a welcome feature, as players can literally swap their playstyle on the fly, without needing to plug in a real mouse or anything like that. It also means developers will be able to consider more games for the platform, and perhaps even certain genres they wouldn't normally on a Nintendo platform or console in general.

Some other games highlighting the mouse capabilities on the Switch include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Drag x Drive and Nitrome's upcoming release Mouse Work, which features what's almost like a WarioWare-style collection of party games.

Nintendo also recently confirmed the mouse features on the Joy-Con 2 controllers will allow you to navigate the Switch HOME Menu.