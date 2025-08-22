Although the focus is beginning to shift to the next Pokémon game, The Pokémon Company is still running regular distribution events for Scarlet and Violet. Following on from the World Championships, there's now a Shiny Chien-Pao up for grabs.
According to Serebii.net, this distribution is in celebration of 5,020,994 Shiny Chien-Pao raids being defeated. To obtain this Pokémon, you'll need to navigate to Mystery Gift in-game and "get via Internet". This distribution will be available until 30th September 2025.
It's also been revealed Pokémon HOME will undergo maintenance on 27th August 2025, with a new update for the mobile app scheduled to be released after this. This follows on from the recent reveal of Mega Victreebel for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Here's another look, and you can find out more in our previous post:
In case you missed it, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was also recently updated for the Switch 2. It improves the frame rate, and the higher resolution makes the graphics clearer.