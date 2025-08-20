Update [ ]: Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home has now locked in a release date for the Nintendo Switch, and it's confirmed it will be arriving on 30th October 2025. There'll be physical editions available for this platform as well, with pre-orders including an acrylic standee featuring the game's box art (via Gematsu).

Original Story: Harvest Moon is returning to the Switch next month with two 3DS games, but it looks like there could be even more on the way.

According to a new rating that's popped up in Taiwan, the mobile game Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home is making its way across to the Switch and PlayStation 5. As mentioned by Gematsu, this game originally made its debut on iOS and Android devices in August 2024.

It's developed by Appci, published by Natsume, and is described as being the "biggest Harvest Moon game ever" on mobile devices. In this entry, you'll "woo a variety of bachelors and bachelorettes, marry whomever your heart desires", harvest crops, care for animals, fish, mine, and much more.

You can also get involved in various contests and festivals while collecting and gathering to grow the village and get more residents. Here's an official description from the App Store: