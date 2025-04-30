Natsume is bringing Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village to Switch on 3rd July 2025 as a double-pack.

Pre-orders are open now for the physical edition of Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village, which will also net you an adorable little acrylic standee featuring a host of cuddly farm animals. This is only available online via The Natsume Store.

In a press release, CEO of Natsume, Inc. Hiro Maekawa promises that "The team has been working hard on optimizing these 3DS titles for Switch, ensuring high quality and updated features," and that hopefully this paves the way for the devs to bring more classic titles to modern consoles.

One of our big hopes is that the Switch versions improve upon the 3DS originals, which weren't particularly well received back in 2014 and 2016 respectively. We only scored The Lost Valley a 4/10, for example. But it's been over a decade and, admittedly, the Switch version looks a lot brighter visually.

If you're a Harvest Moon fan, then you might want to know about the Special Edition being distributed by Numskull Games, which features two sticker sheets, two diorama backgrounds for the stickers, a soundtrack CD, and an A4 double-sided poster. Not bad!

On the other side of the fence, Story of Seasons — which is the "original" Harvest Moon series — will be releasing its next game on both Switch and Switch 2 in Grand Bazaar, a remake of the DS title, Harvest Moon: Grand Bazaar in August. Whether you pick up both games or just the one, there's no shortage of farm sims as the new console approaches.

Will you be grabbing this Harvest Moon on Switch? Let us know in the comments below.