McDonald's restaurants in Japan seem to have got a little more than they bargained for over this past weekend, as a promotion between Pokémon and the company's Happy Meals had to shut down early. The reason? "Higher-than-expected sales". However, it appears there's more going on here — and, as you can guess, scalpers seem to be involved.

Reported on by Yahoo Japan and as seen on social media (cheers, MyNintendoNews) customers have been showing off counters in stores that are lined with wasted food, purchased only for the Pokémon cards inside. The promotion was originally due to run between 9th and 11th August, but was pulled after just 24 hours.

The huge food wastage, and rather obvious surge in popularity combined, was enough to force the fast-food chain to wind the promo down ahead of time. McDonald's Japan said: "We sincerely apologize for not being able to meet the expectations of our customers who were looking forward to the product due to the early end of this distribution."

It concluded that customers should "refrain from contacting stores regarding stock availability."

Campaign Asia reports that, in some McDonald's stores, customers were calling the police due to rising tensions between some and those they suspected were buying to scalp the cards online.

There are also a whole bunch of rather shameful posts all over social media from the weekend, most showing off food that was dumped by scalpers. At least there were also a few pigeons getting involved for some free grub too. Silver linings and all that.

The plan, in order to deter troublesome scalping in the first place, had apparently been to limit customers to five of the Pokémon Happy Meals per person but, of course, scammers have very quickly managed to circumvent this by using online accounts

Though one customer did attempt to buy 40 Happy Meals in-store.

McDonald's in the UK has had Pokémon back in-store of late, too, although it seems they have managed to swerve scalper problems this time out, having perhaps learned their lesson following an incident in 2021 that saw much the same sort of chaos in the US following the launch of Pokémon Happy Meals there.

Still, scalping is a huge problem for the TCG, with some ignoring tornado warnings just to buy packs to resell.

