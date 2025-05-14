Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Ah, The Pokémon Company and McDonald's. Is there a better duo out there? Well, that depends on who you ask, but the pair is teaming up once again for a new range of Happy Meals packed with cards.

If you cast your mind all the way back to January 2025, you might remember maccies branches in the US landed a sweet Happy Meal range containing a bunch of Dragon-Type Pokémon cards. Well, that same tie-in has finally made its way over to the UK, and it's available right now.

Those who pick up a Happy Meal from now until 17th July can get their hands on a small pack of tie-in cards, containing the likes of Charizard, Dragapult, Dragonite, Rayquaza and a bunch of non-Dragon-Types too. Heck, we've even got an animated trailer from McDonald's teeing up the launch — such is the power of Pokémon.

Naturally, the Happy Meal cards will only be available while stocks last, and previous collaborations between the company... well... they haven't lasted. Back in 2021, McDonald's had to introduce a restriction on Happy Meal purchases after scalpers bought up huge swathes of the stock, hoping to land a rare 'mon hit. Not all Happy Meal team-ups have been quite as extreme, but it's always something to look out for.

So, if you've got a little one in your life who's keen for all things Pokémon, you have a little over a month to nab them a Happy Meal. Just remember to be normal about it... please.