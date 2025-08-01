Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Toad
Image: Nintendo Life

Famitsu has shared its latest look at the physical software charts in Japan, and the podium is a Switch 2 washout.

Mario Kart World has claimed the gold again (no surprises there), leaving Donkey Kong Bananza still swinging steady in second, but it's Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV that claims the bronze this time, putting up 18,169 sales in its debut week.

What's even more impressive is that Jamboree lands a chart spot twice, with the Switch 1 version of the game rounding things out at tenth.

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube829k

A couple of other newbies sneak into the proceedings this week, with Wuchang: Fallen Feathers standing as the only non-Nintendo entry in the top 10. It's business as usual elsewhere, mind you, as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to flex their longevity.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (21st July - 27th July) Total Unit Sales
1

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 76,224 1,571,833
2

Donkey Kong Bananza

Switch 2

 53,951

181,856
3

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Switch 2

 18,169
 NEW
4
 Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

PS5

14,490

 NEW
5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

10,213

 6,391,569
6

Utaka no Uchronia: trail

Switch

 9,105
 NEW
7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 8,919
 8,181,899
8

Minecraft

Switch

 8,101
 40,915
9

Tamagotchi Plaza

Switch

 6,744

156,023
10

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 5,879
 1,355,544

Onto hardware now, and it's a pretty familiar picture. The Switch 2 is once again head and shoulders above the competition, despite numbers falling a little since last week. Nintendo's latest put up an additional 92,013 sales this time, with the regional total edging ever closer to the big two milly.

The Switch OLED and Lite models have outsold the PS5 once again, though the numbers pale in comparison to those from the successor as more and more people decide to make the switch to Switch 2.

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position
 Console
 Unit Sales (21st July - 27th July)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2
 92,013
 1,846,889
2

Switch OLED

 7,344

9,104,628
3

Switch Lite

 4,706
 6,618,493
4
 PlayStation 5
 4,093
 5,725,219
5

Switch

2,593

 20,127,842
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 2,043
 233,333
7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 784
 980,686
8

Xbox Series S

 126
 338,887
9

Xbox Series X

 102

321,145
10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 43
 21,136
11
 PlayStation 4
 18
 7,929,792

< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.

[source famitsu.com]