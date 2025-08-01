Famitsu has shared its latest look at the physical software charts in Japan, and the podium is a Switch 2 washout.

Mario Kart World has claimed the gold again (no surprises there), leaving Donkey Kong Bananza still swinging steady in second, but it's Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV that claims the bronze this time, putting up 18,169 sales in its debut week.

What's even more impressive is that Jamboree lands a chart spot twice, with the Switch 1 version of the game rounding things out at tenth.

A couple of other newbies sneak into the proceedings this week, with Wuchang: Fallen Feathers standing as the only non-Nintendo entry in the top 10. It's business as usual elsewhere, mind you, as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to flex their longevity.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (21st July - 27th July) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 76,224 1,571,833 2

Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 53,951

181,856 3

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Switch 2 18,169

NEW

4

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

PS5 14,490 NEW

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 10,213 6,391,569

6

Utaka no Uchronia: trail Switch 9,105

NEW

7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 8,919

8,181,899

8

Minecraft Switch 8,101

40,915

9

Tamagotchi Plaza Switch 6,744

156,023 10

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 5,879

1,355,544



Onto hardware now, and it's a pretty familiar picture. The Switch 2 is once again head and shoulders above the competition, despite numbers falling a little since last week. Nintendo's latest put up an additional 92,013 sales this time, with the regional total edging ever closer to the big two milly.

The Switch OLED and Lite models have outsold the PS5 once again, though the numbers pale in comparison to those from the successor as more and more people decide to make the switch to Switch 2.

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (21st July - 27th July)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

92,013

1,846,889

2



Switch OLED 7,344

9,104,628 3

Switch Lite 4,706

6,618,493

4

PlayStation 5

4,093

5,725,219

5

Switch 2,593 20,127,842

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,043

233,333

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 784

980,686

8

Xbox Series S 126

338,887

9

Xbox Series X 102

321,145 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 43

21,136

11

PlayStation 4

18

7,929,792



