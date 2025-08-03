Update [ ]: Following the recent update about the Switch version of Guilty Gear Strive, Arc System Works has now shared a look at the fourth playable character in Season Pass 4, Lucy.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunner character will be arriving later this month on 21st August 2025, with the Switch version of this Season Pass to be released in Fall 2025. It also includes Queen Dizzy, Venom and Unika.

Season Pass 4 also includes two battle stages, and additional and exclusive character colours. You can check out the trailer which aired at EVO 2025 this weekend above.

Original Story: [Tue 29th Jul, 2025 06:30 BST]:

Ahead of EVO 2025 later this week, Arc System Works has finally shared an update about the Switch version of Guilty Gear Strive, which was released at the beginning of this year.

Following a previous update, the development team has now confirmed the DLC characters Venom, Unika and Lucy will be made available for the Switch in Fall 2025. This version of the game is also expected to bring the Nintendo version "up to speed with the latest version".

This includes balance adjustments, ranked matches, and also plans to address some text issues. Here's the full rundown:

Guilty Gear Strive Nintendo Switch Edition Update (Fall 2025)

We sincerely apologize for the long wait regarding the update for Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition. Venom and Unika, along with Lucy, are planned for an update in the Fall of 2025.

Development for the Nintendo Switch Edition involves porting the character after completion, followed by sequential optimization and processing load reduction.

The Fall 2025 update is expected to bring it up to speed with the latest version, including not only playable character additions but also Digital Figures, balance adjustments, and Ranked Matches. Additionally, we are addressing issues where text is difficult to read in some language settings. Please look forward to the update.

This follows multiple DLC character updates for other platforms. The Switch version of the game includes 28 playable characters in the base package, including the first three seasons of the title.

You can find out how Guilty Gear Strive holds up in our review here on Nintendo Life. If we hear any other significant updates, we'll let you know.