The future of Arc System Works' fighting game series Guilty Gear has apparently been setback, with a recent report claiming a new entry (that was "yet to be officially announced") has been cancelled.

According to Insider Gaming, anonymous sources say the title was cancelled within the "last couple of weeks", but there's no specific reason provided. The same outlet has reached out to Arc System Works for comment, but hasn't heard back.

One source added how the new project was effectively "back to the drawing board" for the franchise and its future.

Arc System Works most recently revealed Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls - a new 4v4 fighting game which is backed by Sony Interactive Entertainment and will be releasing on the PlayStation 5 and PC next year. So, most of the focus is likely going to be on this game in the immediate future.

This rumour follows the release of Guilty Gear Strive on the Nintendo Switch at the beginning of this year. Unfortunately, this particular platform is still waiting on DLC. Producer Ken Miyauchi has also recently teased "big" plans for the current game's future, with the fourth season of DLC scheduled to add Lucy.