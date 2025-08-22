Netflix has debuted its teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of Devil May Cry, the animated adaptation of Capcom's acclaimed action series.

Due for release in 2026, the anime is seemingly putting the spotlight on Dante's brother, Virgil, setting up a big showdown between the two character's following the latter's last-minute appearance in the previous season.

It's unclear how much time has passed since the first season, but you can see that Dante himself is sporting slightly longer locks while rocking the more traditional, long-sleeved red trench coat. Pretty badass.

At the time of writing, it's now been over six years since the last mainline game title, Devil May Cry 5, launched in 2019, with a Special Edition following in 2020. We're hopeful that a Switch 2 port may crop up at some point, but with veteran director Hideaki Itsuno leaving Capcom in 2024, it's unclear at this stage what the future holds regarding brand new entries.