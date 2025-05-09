Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Clovers founder and creator of Bayonetta, Okami, and Viewtiful Joe Hideki Kamiya is a pretty talkative person, sharing his thoughts on everything from Switch 2 to leakers. Many of his opinions come from his YouTube channel, where he regularly answers fan questions in Q&A-style videos.

Well, in the latest of these videos (thanks VGC), one fan asked Kamiya if he wanted to work on a Devil May Cry remake, to which the developer responded "of course I’d love to do that."

Musing over the age of the game — "When was that? 2001?" "We made that 24 years ago" — Kamiya says "I don't usually replay my own games after release. Devil May Cry is no exception." But he is aware of where the game has aged less well in certain places: "But once in a while, I catch gameplay clips and think, 'Yeah, this really does feel like a 24-year-old game design.'"

"With today's technology and game design approach, of course I'd want to remake it from the ground up." Kamiya continues, moving on to whether he has any ideas for a remake. "If that ever happens... well, I don't think seriously unless it's really happening, so I don't have anything in mind, but if the time comes--I'll come up with something. That's what I do!"

"So, Capcom--please leave it to me" he laughs, quickly slipping in another game from his Capcom resume "Also, let me handle Viewtiful Joe too." Yes. Please.

Hideki Kamiya was the director of the original Devil May Cry, but he did not return to any of the later games, instead working on Resident Evil 0, Viewtiful Joe (via his own development team at Clover Studio) and Okami, before leaving Capcom to create PlatinumGames, where he made Bayonetta, The Wonderful 101, and worked on Astral Chain.

Having left PlatinumGames in 2023, Kamiya has founded Clovers, a new studio that honours the spirit of his original team back in the mid 2000s. And they're working on a sequel to Okami, which we're incredibly excited about. Perhaps Capcom can give DMC and Viewtiful Joe to the team, too?

